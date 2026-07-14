Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.8% of Main Street Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $65,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Broadcom by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after buying an additional 3,160,586 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $384.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.58 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $404.62 and its 200-day moving average is $364.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $9,479,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,417,628.91. The trade was a 10.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 36,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,964 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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