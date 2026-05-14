Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.1% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,035,749,000 after acquiring an additional 748,709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,453,320,000 after buying an additional 716,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $416.79 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $437.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $360.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $436.13.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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