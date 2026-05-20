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Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its Broadcom position by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 1,788 shares and leaving it with 52,509 shares worth about $18.2 million. Broadcom remains the firm’s fifth-largest holding.
  • Broadcom’s latest quarterly results topped expectations, with EPS of $2.05 and revenue of $19.31 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue rose 29.5% from a year earlier, underscoring continued growth momentum.
  • Despite some recent selling by insiders, Wall Street remains constructive on AVGO, with multiple analysts maintaining bullish ratings and an average price target of $448.10. The stock also had strong institutional backing, with hedge funds and asset managers owning 76.43% of shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of SFE Investment Counsel's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,035,749,000 after acquiring an additional 748,709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,453,320,000 after acquiring an additional 716,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3%

AVGO opened at $411.07 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $226.18 and a one year high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock's fifty day moving average is $368.97 and its 200-day moving average is $355.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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