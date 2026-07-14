Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Increased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7,101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Broadcom Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $384.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.58 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,644 shares of company stock worth $13,982,964. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here