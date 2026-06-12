Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Lessened by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,722,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 20,810 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.3% of Nuveen LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Broadcom worth $12,709,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 3.6%

AVGO stock opened at $385.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.17 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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