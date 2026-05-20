Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Lowered by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 66,414 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $411.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.18 and a 1 year high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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