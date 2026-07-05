Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,642 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,787 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 40,029 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,898 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Report on BR

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $143.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.83 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The company's fifty day moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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