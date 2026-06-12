Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 151.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,850 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BR

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $144.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.79 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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