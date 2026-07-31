Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484,197 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 150,731 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $403,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.7%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.83 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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