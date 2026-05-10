Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Stake Lessened by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,911 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,991 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,040 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,643,058,000 after acquiring an additional 264,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $879,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $469,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,901,022 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $452,766,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,824 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $407,705,000 after acquiring an additional 105,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.36 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.42.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at $27,787,953.24. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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