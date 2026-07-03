Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $42.09 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,790 shares of the company's stock after selling 66,243 shares during the period. Corteva makes up about 4.5% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Corteva worth $42,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Corteva by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 234,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 76,750 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $889,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 359,889 shares of the company's stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 52,401 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts: Sign Up

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corteva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corteva wasn't on the list.

While Corteva currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here