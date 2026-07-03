Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Purchases Shares of 185,677 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 185,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $17,896,000. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after buying an additional 5,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid profit growth. Erste Group estimate update

Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James kept an outperform rating on Disney despite lowering its price target, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Raymond James price target update

Raymond James kept an outperform rating on Disney despite lowering its price target, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Disney is adding fresh Disney+ content and expanding its JioStar India joint venture, both of which could support subscriber engagement and international growth. Disney streaming/content and JV news

Disney is adding fresh Disney+ content and expanding its JioStar India joint venture, both of which could support subscriber engagement and international growth. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related promotional and community stories, including park events and special screenings, are supportive of the brand but unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Disney JioStar JV article

Disney-related promotional and community stories, including park events and special screenings, are supportive of the brand but unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Neutral Sentiment: A report that Disney stock has been labeled a strong value stock by Zacks may help sentiment, but it is more of a valuation call than a near-term catalyst. Zacks value stock article

A report that Disney stock has been labeled a strong value stock by Zacks may help sentiment, but it is more of a valuation call than a near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to live TV streaming pricing claims, adding legal and financial overhang even if the dollar amount is manageable. Disney settlement article

Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to live TV streaming pricing claims, adding legal and financial overhang even if the dollar amount is manageable. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of a fire inside the “It’s a Small World” ride and ride shutdown at a Disney park create short-term operational and reputational noise, though they do not appear to be a major fundamental issue. Disney ride fire article

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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