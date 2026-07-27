BROOKFIELD Corp ON Grows Holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX - Free Report) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,626 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 361,556 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.97% of Southwest Gas worth $60,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,048,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $163,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,648,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $131,913,000 after purchasing an additional 228,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,751 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,014,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SWX opened at $93.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Southwest Gas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $585.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Southwest Gas's quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Southwest Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Southwest Gas from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Gas

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

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