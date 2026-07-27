BROOKFIELD Corp ON Invests $9.71 Million in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 504,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $9,710,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.20% of Sabra Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,953,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $472,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,897 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,938,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,945,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1,019.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,005,374 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,922,000 after buying an additional 2,736,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,955,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.25.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

SBRA stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

See Also

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