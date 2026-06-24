Brookstone Capital Management Buys 5,645 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,776 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 24,426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $264.66 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.90. The firm has a market cap of $248.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.94.

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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