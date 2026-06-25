Brookstone Capital Management Buys 874 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in ASML were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ASML by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,758.39 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,959.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,615.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,416.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,772.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

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