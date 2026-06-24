Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.35 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,036,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,935,000 after purchasing an additional 716,737 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.3% in the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.79.

View Our Latest Report on C

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3%

C opened at $145.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $247.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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