Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,512 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 56,297 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,596 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 50,951 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,027,963 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Trade Desk Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The company had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp downgraded Trade Desk from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trade Desk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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