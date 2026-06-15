Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $61,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Cordoba Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1%

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $134.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.97. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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