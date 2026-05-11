Brummer Multi Strategy AB Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN

Brummer Multi Strategy AB bought a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Arvinas accounts for about 11.9% of Brummer Multi Strategy AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brummer Multi Strategy AB owned approximately 0.26% of Arvinas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, Director John G. Houston sold 35,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $466,273.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,122,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,824,037.43. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,134 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $61,043.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,684.63. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,864 shares of company stock worth $802,443. Insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $652.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.55). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Arvinas's revenue for the quarter was down 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Truist Financial set a $10.00 price objective on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Arvinas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Arvinas from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc NASDAQ: ARVN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body's natural protein-recycling systems.

The company's most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

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