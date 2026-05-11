Brummer Multi Strategy AB Takes $3.25 Million Position in Cigna Group $CI

Brummer Multi Strategy AB acquired a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,818 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. Cigna Group makes up 19.7% of Brummer Multi Strategy AB's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 140.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $916,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,249,113,000 after acquiring an additional 903,334 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,311 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $615,781,000 after acquiring an additional 753,865 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1,299.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 635,706 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $174,965,000 after acquiring an additional 590,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,203,754,000 after acquiring an additional 414,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $288.01 on Monday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's fifty day moving average is $274.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.32.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.35.

View Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here