Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,295 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Buenaventura Mining worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BVN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,391 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 140.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,267,998 shares of the mining company's stock worth $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 741,344 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 175.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the mining company's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BVN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Buenaventura Mining from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Buenaventura Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Buenaventura Mining from $42.50 to $34.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buenaventura Mining

Buenaventura Mining Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.42. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 47.72% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $666.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

Further Reading

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