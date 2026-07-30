Bull Harbor Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after buying an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after buying an additional 407,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,210.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,148.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,042.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s pipeline beyond its GLP-1 weight-loss franchise—including oncology and other newer medicines—is expected to support future growth and diversify the business. Analysts also point to several potentially important programs moving through development. Lilly pipeline article

Lilly’s pipeline beyond its GLP-1 weight-loss franchise—including oncology and other newer medicines—is expected to support future growth and diversify the business. Analysts also point to several potentially important programs moving through development. Positive Sentiment: The company’s $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley expands its presence in emerging psychedelic-based mental-health treatments, signaling that Lilly is investing beyond its current GLP-1 leadership. Lilly AtaiBeckley acquisition article

The company’s $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley expands its presence in emerging psychedelic-based mental-health treatments, signaling that Lilly is investing beyond its current GLP-1 leadership. Positive Sentiment: Expansion of research and development activity in China, along with plans for a new Lehigh Valley manufacturing plant, could strengthen Lilly’s global research and production capacity. Lilly China R&D article

Expansion of research and development activity in China, along with plans for a new Lehigh Valley manufacturing plant, could strengthen Lilly’s global research and production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly is one of the market’s most closely watched companies in next week’s earnings slate. The report may be a near-term catalyst, particularly as investors assess demand for its GLP-1 medicines and progress in its broader portfolio. Week ahead earnings preview

Lilly is one of the market’s most closely watched companies in next week’s earnings slate. The report may be a near-term catalyst, particularly as investors assess demand for its GLP-1 medicines and progress in its broader portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates are mixed. Zacks says Lilly may lack the indicators typically associated with an earnings beat, while Erste Group reduced its FY2026 EPS forecast to $35.34 from $36.33. That caution may be weighing on the stock ahead of results. Lilly earnings expectations

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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