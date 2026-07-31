Bull Harbor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,405 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,405 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,596 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of expectations for $3.33 billion. Chipotle shares rise on quarterly earnings beat, raised outlook

Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of expectations for $3.33 billion. Positive Sentiment: Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving transactions, value deals, menu changes and stronger digital engagement. Management also raised its full-year comparable-sales forecast, signaling greater confidence in demand. Chipotle raises annual sales forecast

Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving transactions, value deals, menu changes and stronger digital engagement. Management also raised its full-year comparable-sales forecast, signaling greater confidence in demand. Positive Sentiment: Restaurant expansion remains a growth driver: Chipotle opened 100 locations during the quarter, while its Rewards program, digital channels and “Recipe for Growth” initiatives continue to support sales momentum. Chipotle Q2 earnings call highlights growth strategy

Restaurant expansion remains a growth driver: Chipotle opened 100 locations during the quarter, while its Rewards program, digital channels and “Recipe for Growth” initiatives continue to support sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts responded favorably: DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a buy rating, while TD Cowen and BTIG reaffirmed buy ratings with targets of $44 and $45, respectively. Analysts increase forecasts after strong Q2 results

Several analysts responded favorably: DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a buy rating, while TD Cowen and BTIG reaffirmed buy ratings with targets of $44 and $45, respectively. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was elevated, with investors purchasing 54,598 call options, about 28% above typical daily call volume. This indicates increased short-term bullish positioning but does not necessarily reflect a change in Chipotle’s fundamentals.

Options activity was elevated, with investors purchasing 54,598 call options, about 28% above typical daily call volume. This indicates increased short-term bullish positioning but does not necessarily reflect a change in Chipotle’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain a concern as labor and other operating costs pressure profitability. Management also acknowledged softer traffic in late July, partly linked to consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle said it was not involved in the outbreak. Chipotle stock jumped on improving traffic

Margins remain a concern as labor and other operating costs pressure profitability. Management also acknowledged softer traffic in late July, partly linked to consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle said it was not involved in the outbreak. Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings rally leaves valuation demanding, while Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $39 despite retaining an overweight rating. Investors may therefore focus increasingly on sustained traffic gains and margin recovery.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 12.6%

CMG opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Zacks Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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