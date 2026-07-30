Bull Harbor Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,582 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 970.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Expedia Group Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $304.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.05 and a 12 month high of $312.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $288.64.

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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