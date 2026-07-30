Bull Harbor Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Incyte by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company's stock.

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Incyte Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Incyte News

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Incyte reported $1.67 billion in revenue, up 37.7% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share versus the $2.20 consensus estimate. Growth was led by Jakafi, Opzelura and the company’s hematology and oncology portfolio. INCY Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat

Incyte reported $1.67 billion in revenue, up 37.7% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share versus the $2.20 consensus estimate. Growth was led by Jakafi, Opzelura and the company’s hematology and oncology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Higher full-year outlook: Management raised 2026 total net-sales guidance to $5.13 billion-$5.26 billion from $4.77 billion-$4.94 billion. Opzelura guidance was increased to $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion, helped by a CMS settlement expected to contribute approximately $300 million-$310 million. Incyte Raises 2026 Sales Forecast

Management raised 2026 total net-sales guidance to $5.13 billion-$5.26 billion from $4.77 billion-$4.94 billion. Opzelura guidance was increased to $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion, helped by a CMS settlement expected to contribute approximately $300 million-$310 million. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases: HC Wainwright raised its target to $150 from $140 and kept a Buy rating, while BMO lifted its target to $130 from $112. Analysts cited stronger commercial momentum, pipeline progress and a broader product base. Analysts Raise Incyte Forecasts

HC Wainwright raised its target to $150 from $140 and kept a Buy rating, while BMO lifted its target to $130 from $112. Analysts cited stronger commercial momentum, pipeline progress and a broader product base. Neutral Sentiment: Incyte expects 10 clinical data readouts, including four registrational trials, in the second half of 2026. These could create catalysts but also increase clinical execution risk.

Incyte expects 10 clinical data readouts, including four registrational trials, in the second half of 2026. These could create catalysts but also increase clinical execution risk. Negative Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Hold rating with an unchanged $113 target, arguing that the recent rally limits near-term upside. A separate analysis also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold after its substantial advance. UBS Reiterates Hold on Incyte

UBS reiterated a Hold rating with an unchanged $113 target, arguing that the recent rally limits near-term upside. A separate analysis also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold after its substantial advance. Negative Sentiment: The Opzelura benefit includes a $246 million one-time, non-cash accounting benefit from the CMS settlement, making some of the guidance increase less indicative of recurring operating growth. Several company insiders have also sold shares without reported purchases in the past six months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Incyte from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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