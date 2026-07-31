Bull Harbor Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,371 shares of the company's stock worth $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 169,739 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 451.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,349,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.3%

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,080.13, a P/E/G ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company's revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $163.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Molina Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $248.00 to $218.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $202.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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