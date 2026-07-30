Bull Harbor Capital LLC Buys New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,453 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 400.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 143,841 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $1,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 213,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,666,587.96. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,436.84. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.7%

BorgWarner stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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