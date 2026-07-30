Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,375 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Five Below to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a "cautious" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Five Below to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Five Below to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.05.

Read Our Latest Report on FIVE

More Five Below News

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Five Below Trading Up 0.7%

FIVE opened at $209.49 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $198.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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