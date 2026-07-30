Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,573 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.62 and a 1-year high of $161.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

See Also

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