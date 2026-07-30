Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 293.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,842.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is presently 160.63%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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