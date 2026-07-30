Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,716 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Natera from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Natera from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,204 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.07, for a total value of $305,900.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,646,236.03. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.07, for a total value of $909,570.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,973 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,350.11. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,862 shares of company stock worth $40,416,335. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Most notably, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,064 shares for approximately $1.28 million, while CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,770 shares for about $1.48 million. Both executives cited pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and said the sales were made to cover tax-withholding obligations related to vested equity awards, reducing the likelihood that the transactions signal a loss of confidence. CFO SEC filing CEO SEC filing

Most notably, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,064 shares for approximately $1.28 million, while CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,770 shares for about $1.48 million. Both executives cited pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and said the sales were made to cover tax-withholding obligations related to vested equity awards, reducing the likelihood that the transactions signal a loss of confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders John Fesko and Solomon Moshkevich also sold a combined 3,927 shares worth approximately $1.01 million under similar pre-arranged plans to meet tax obligations. They retained substantial holdings after the sales, further limiting the negative interpretation. Fesko SEC filing Moshkevich SEC filing

Insiders John Fesko and Solomon Moshkevich also sold a combined 3,927 shares worth approximately $1.01 million under similar pre-arranged plans to meet tax obligations. They retained substantial holdings after the sales, further limiting the negative interpretation. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of sales by the CEO, CFO and other insiders may nevertheless create modest short-term selling pressure or raise valuation concerns, particularly because NTRA remains well below its 52-week high and carries a negative trailing price-to-earnings ratio. However, the filings contain no new operational or financial warning.

Natera Stock Up 0.6%

NTRA opened at $253.82 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $288.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day moving average of $221.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of -155.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Natera Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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