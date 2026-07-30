Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,560 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Martin South sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,348,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,159,913.68. This trade represents a 29.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,171. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MRSH opened at $197.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.60 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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