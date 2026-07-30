Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 127.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,619 shares of the company's stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 16,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Airbnb by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,686,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,845,000 after acquiring an additional 370,426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company's stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,352 shares of the company's stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $43,772,452.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,622,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $389,250,550.36. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,510,479 shares of company stock worth $349,064,808 over the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights Airbnb’s growth potential, including its global marketplace, expanding travel offerings and possibility of entering another major growth cycle. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained investor momentum. Airbnb Momentum Opens a Bigger Debate

Recent commentary highlights Airbnb’s growth potential, including its global marketplace, expanding travel offerings and possibility of entering another major growth cycle. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained investor momentum. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high at approximately 80.8%, with several investment firms adding to their positions. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, above the stock’s recent trading level.

Institutional ownership remains high at approximately 80.8%, with several investment firms adding to their positions. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, above the stock’s recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased, with Airbnb appearing among the most-watched stocks on Zacks and options activity drawing scrutiny. These reports may increase trading interest but do not identify a clear fundamental catalyst. Airbnb Is a Trending Stock

Investor attention has increased, with Airbnb appearing among the most-watched stocks on Zacks and options activity drawing scrutiny. These reports may increase trading interest but do not identify a clear fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb trades at a premium valuation relative to Booking Holdings, while investors remain concerned about regulatory pressure affecting short-term rentals. The comparison suggests Booking may offer greater scale and a lower multiple, making Airbnb’s valuation more difficult to justify. Airbnb vs. Booking

Airbnb trades at a premium valuation relative to Booking Holdings, while investors remain concerned about regulatory pressure affecting short-term rentals. The comparison suggests Booking may offer greater scale and a lower multiple, making Airbnb’s valuation more difficult to justify. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares for approximately $38.6 million, reducing his holdings by 12.7%. Insider Nathan Blecharczyk also sold 13,615 shares and has made multiple sales in recent months. While insider sales do not necessarily signal weaker fundamentals, the pattern can weigh on sentiment.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $153.01 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here