Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $3.29 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,488 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bull Harbor Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WMT opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.42 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $413,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,074,186.76. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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