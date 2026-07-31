Bull Harbor Capital LLC Makes New $939,000 Investment in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth about $105,761,000. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,471,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 305,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 162,902 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $1,289,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $770,801.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,219,041.60. This represents a 19.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 45,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,950 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

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Zoom Communications Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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