Bull Harbor Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,077 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Biogen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.36.

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Biogen Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.52. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.56 and a twelve month high of $219.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.66. Biogen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.32%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Biogen reported approximately $2.74 billion in revenue, up 3.4% year over year and above the $2.46 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $3.60 also topped forecasts near $2.94, supported by stronger rare-disease and newer-product sales. Biogen beats quarterly estimates as newer drugs fuel growth

Biogen reported approximately $2.74 billion in revenue, up 3.4% year over year and above the $2.46 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $3.60 also topped forecasts near $2.94, supported by stronger rare-disease and newer-product sales. Positive Sentiment: Growth portfolio is offsetting legacy weakness: Revenue from Biogen’s Growth Portfolio rose 24% to about $1.06 billion, surpassing its legacy multiple sclerosis portfolio. The Apellis acquisition added sales from SYFOVRE and EMPAVELI, while products including SKYCLARYS and ZURZUVAE contributed to momentum. Biogen's Q2 Earnings Beat, New Drugs Drive Sales, 2026 Guidance Raised

Revenue from Biogen’s Growth Portfolio rose 24% to about $1.06 billion, surpassing its legacy multiple sclerosis portfolio. The Apellis acquisition added sales from SYFOVRE and EMPAVELI, while products including SKYCLARYS and ZURZUVAE contributed to momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: TD Cowen raised its price target to $225 and assigned a Buy rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $231 and maintained Equal Weight. Wedbush also raised its target to $215, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating. Analyst target updates

TD Cowen raised its price target to $225 and assigned a Buy rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $231 and maintained Equal Weight. Wedbush also raised its target to $215, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 outlook was updated: Biogen expects full-year non-GAAP EPS of $12 to $13 and mid-single-digit revenue growth. The revenue outlook benefits from the newer portfolio, but the EPS range is below the roughly $13.45 analyst consensus, partly reflecting acquisition-related costs. Biogen beats quarterly estimates as newer drugs fuel growth

Biogen expects full-year non-GAAP EPS of $12 to $13 and mid-single-digit revenue growth. The revenue outlook benefits from the newer portfolio, but the EPS range is below the roughly $13.45 analyst consensus, partly reflecting acquisition-related costs. Negative Sentiment: Reported profitability deteriorated materially: GAAP net income fell to $97.5 million from $634.8 million a year earlier, while diluted EPS dropped to $0.66 from $4.33. Legacy multiple sclerosis sales also remained under pressure, and Leqembi sales narrowly missed expectations. Biogen profitability compression

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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