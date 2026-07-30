Bull Harbor Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,171 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,198 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the bank's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 346,151 shares of the bank's stock valued at $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,755 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Prosperity Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prosperity Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Prosperity reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.62, above the $1.51 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $391.3 million exceeded expectations of $380.7 million. EPS rose from $1.42 a year earlier, and revenue increased 25.9% year over year. Prosperity Bancshares Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Prosperity reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.62, above the $1.51 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $391.3 million exceeded expectations of $380.7 million. EPS rose from $1.42 a year earlier, and revenue increased 25.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Banking fundamentals improved. Net interest margin expanded to 3.47% from 3.18% a year earlier, while net interest income before credit-loss provisions increased 23.5% to $330.6 million. Assets grew 14.2% year over year to $43.9 billion, supported by acquisitions and deposit growth. Prosperity Bancshares Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Net interest margin expanded to 3.47% from 3.18% a year earlier, while net interest income before credit-loss provisions increased 23.5% to $330.6 million. Assets grew 14.2% year over year to $43.9 billion, supported by acquisitions and deposit growth. Positive Sentiment: Merger activity strengthens the growth outlook. Prosperity completed its merger with Stellar Bancorp on July 1, following the American Bank Holding and Southwest Bancshares acquisitions earlier in 2026. Stellar contributed approximately $10.4 billion of assets, $7.5 billion of loans and $8.7 billion of deposits before the merger.

Prosperity completed its merger with Stellar Bancorp on July 1, following the American Bank Holding and Southwest Bancshares acquisitions earlier in 2026. Stellar contributed approximately $10.4 billion of assets, $7.5 billion of loans and $8.7 billion of deposits before the merger. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain supportive. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share and repurchased approximately 200,000 shares during the quarter, bringing 2026 repurchases to about 1 million shares. Credit quality also remained sound, with nonperforming assets at just 0.34% of average interest-earning assets.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share and repurchased approximately 200,000 shares during the quarter, bringing 2026 repurchases to about 1 million shares. Credit quality also remained sound, with nonperforming assets at just 0.34% of average interest-earning assets. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is cautious. Prosperity Bancshares received an average “Hold” recommendation, suggesting that investors may view the strong results as largely reflected in the stock’s valuation and may await evidence of successful Stellar integration.

Prosperity Bancshares received an average “Hold” recommendation, suggesting that investors may view the strong results as largely reflected in the stock’s valuation and may await evidence of successful Stellar integration. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a potential overhang. Reported insider activity over the past six months consisted of sales without recorded purchases. While these transactions may be routine or unrelated to company fundamentals, they could temper investor enthusiasm.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $391.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Prosperity Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Prosperity Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $42,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,768. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $772,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company's stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

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