Bull Harbor Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,938 Dover Corporation $DOV

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,880,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $562,419,000 after buying an additional 1,830,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dover by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,509,217 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $489,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $275,907,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,473,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Dover by 19,424.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 761,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 757,536 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dover from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $198.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.52. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $158.97 and a 12 month high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

Further Reading

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