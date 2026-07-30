Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,811 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $626.33.

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Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. government awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract worth up to $58.62 billion for PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor production. The award is the largest Patriot missile deal to date and should significantly expand Lockheed’s backlog, manufacturing visibility and future cash-flow potential as global conflicts deplete missile inventories. Department of War Awards Lockheed Martin $58.62B for Multiyear PAC-3 MSE Production

The U.S. government awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract worth up to for PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor production. The award is the largest Patriot missile deal to date and should significantly expand Lockheed’s backlog, manufacturing visibility and future cash-flow potential as global conflicts deplete missile inventories. Positive Sentiment: The Patriot award reinforces the company’s missile growth outlook, alongside demand for PAC-3, THAAD and PrSM systems. Recent coverage highlighted record backlog of approximately $230 billion , recovering free cash flow of $2.9 billion and strong Missile and Fire Control segment growth. Lockheed Martin: Missiles Make Valuation Attractive Again

The Patriot award reinforces the company’s missile growth outlook, alongside demand for PAC-3, THAAD and PrSM systems. Recent coverage highlighted record backlog of approximately , recovering free cash flow of $2.9 billion and strong Missile and Fire Control segment growth. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed also showcased the MORFIUS X-Rotor counter-drone system, which uses high-power microwave energy to disable drone swarms. The technology could benefit from military demand for lower-cost defenses against increasingly common unmanned threats. Tech Weekly: Tesla under strain, Lockheed innovates drone fighter

Lockheed also showcased the MORFIUS X-Rotor counter-drone system, which uses high-power microwave energy to disable drone swarms. The technology could benefit from military demand for lower-cost defenses against increasingly common unmanned threats. Neutral Sentiment: The contract is an undefinitized contract action and is stated as “up to” $58.62 billion, so the final value, timing and profitability may differ from the headline amount. Investors may also be awaiting details on production capacity and margins.

The contract is an and is stated as “up to” $58.62 billion, so the final value, timing and profitability may differ from the headline amount. Investors may also be awaiting details on production capacity and margins. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline suggests some investors may be taking profits or remaining cautious about valuation and execution, even after strong quarterly results and raised full-year earnings guidance. The award is strategically positive, but much of the missile-growth outlook may already be reflected in the share price.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.9%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $570.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $412.55 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.88 and a 200-day moving average of $575.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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