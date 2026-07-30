Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,351 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Bull Harbor Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $106,936,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $14,125,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $20,337,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $393.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

Alphabet stock opened at $335.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.70 and a 52 week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 600,465 shares of company stock worth $16,228,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly fundamentals are supporting the rebound. Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Alphabet quarterly performance

Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish. Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Alphabet analyst ratings

Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand provides a counterweight to recent selling. Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Institutional Alphabet holdings

Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Neutral Sentiment: AI investment remains the key investor debate. Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization.

Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory liabilities are growing. Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. European lawsuits against Google

Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. Negative Sentiment: Insider and fund selling remain caution signals. Alphabet’s chief accounting officer sold shares, while Provident Trust and Resona Asset Management reduced their GOOG positions. These transactions are relatively small or portfolio-related, but they may weigh on sentiment after the earnings-driven pullback.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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