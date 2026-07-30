Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,453 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Danaher by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $83,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $56,777,000 after buying an additional 186,584 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $4,477,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,495,287 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,029,061,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 674,373 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $154,377,000 after buying an additional 463,764 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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