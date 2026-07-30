Bumble Inc. $BMBL Shares Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL - Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,372 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 449,866 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.75% of Bumble worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company's stock.

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Bumble Price Performance

Bumble stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.86. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a positive return on equity of 32.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bumble from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bumble from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bumble from $3.90 to $3.60 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $4.33.

View Our Latest Report on BMBL

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In related news, major shareholder - Nq L.L.C. Btoa sold 7,477,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $28,264,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,233.72. This represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $61,416.27. Following the sale, the director owned 117,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,809.87. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,954,026 shares of company stock worth $113,182,633. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company's core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

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