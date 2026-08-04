Bunge Global SA $BG Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,588 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 22,102 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 23.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,379 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 7,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $24.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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