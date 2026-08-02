Bunge Global SA $BG Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,172 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Bunge Global worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 152.9% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $134.87. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 1.10%.The firm had revenue of $24.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Bunge Global's quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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