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Burford Brothers Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • Burford Brothers Inc. cut its Cisco stake by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 12,057 shares and ending with 5,519 shares valued at about $425,000.
  • Cisco reported better-than-expected Q3 results, with EPS of $1.06 and revenue of $15.84 billion, and raised full-year guidance while highlighting roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 AI infrastructure orders.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive: several analysts raised price targets, and Cisco also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, reflecting continued confidence in the stock’s outlook.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Burford Brothers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $46,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,490,482 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $238,818,000 after acquiring an additional 997,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,587 shares of company stock worth $1,230,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Article title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Article title
  • Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Article title
  • Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Article title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Article title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s rapid rally has pushed valuation higher, and options activity shows elevated volatility expectations heading into the next phase. Article title

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.3%

CSCO opened at $118.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citic Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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