Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Acquired by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 975.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,916 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,437 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts: Sign Up

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $331.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,795 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,760. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Burlington Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burlington Stores wasn't on the list.

While Burlington Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here