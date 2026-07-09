Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 48,481 Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Liquidia by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 281.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,679 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Liquidia Stock Down 2.2%

Liquidia stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.68 and a beta of 0.55. Liquidia Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 7.74%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Liquidia from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liquidia from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 139,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $5,595,114.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 353,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,183,709.84. The trade was a 28.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul B. Manning sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $12,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 716,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,779,436.01. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,243,241 shares of company stock valued at $134,648,225 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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