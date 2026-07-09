Burney Co. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,155,713 shares of the company's stock worth $1,099,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,075,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,309,000 after buying an additional 85,282 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,827,540 shares of the company's stock worth $751,951,000 after buying an additional 2,865,413 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114,441 shares of the company's stock worth $475,669,000 after buying an additional 1,387,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,055,876 shares of the company's stock worth $354,995,000 after acquiring an additional 83,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Tyson Foods from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8%

TSN stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

See Also

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