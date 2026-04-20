Busey Bank Boosts Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Busey Bank boosted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 1,749.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank's holdings in McKesson were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company's stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in McKesson by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,915 shares of the company's stock worth $99,185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,805 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company's stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in McKesson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,406 shares of the company's stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,085.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price objective on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.93.

View Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $866.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $914.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $855.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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